White Tigress Sneha gives birth to 2 Cubs at Nandankanan Zoo

By TNI Bureau
PC: Susanta Nanda, IFS
TNI Bureau: Finally, we have some positive news from the Nandankanan Zoo with the White Tigress Sneha giving birth to two cubs early this morning.

The colour of the cubs is yet to be identified. It generally takes some days.

With the arrival of two new cubs, the tiger count at Nandankanan Zoo, has gone up to 27 – 23 normal colur tigers (5 male + 8 female), 8 white tigers (3 male + 5 female), 4 melanistic tigers (all male) and 2 cubs.

TNI Bureau
