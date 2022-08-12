Evening News Insight – August 12, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Srinagar CRPF displays Tiranga in Dal lake. The Shikaras and patrolling boats are seen with the tricolour
🔹Out of 77 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 64 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1048.
 
🔹Another 844 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1309010.
 
🔹OAS officer Satya Ranjan Sahoo appointed as Boudh Collector.
 
🔹13 districts in Odisha to experience heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours: IMD.
🔹Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 2 irrigation projects worth Rs 1,508 crore in Mayurbhanj Dist.
 
🔹UP ATS arrested Mohd Nadeem who is an agent of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) as well as other Terrorist groups, tasked with elimination of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
 
🔹PM Narendra Modi will host the medal winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at his official residence on Saturday at 11 AM. 
 
🔹ED freezes Bengaluru-based company WazirX ‘s bank assets worth Rs 64.67 crore.
 
🔹People filing IT Returns will not be able to enroll in the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) from October 1.
 
🔹Author Salman Rushdie, whose writing led to death threats, has been attacked on stage at an event in western New York.
