Evening News Insight – August 12, 2022

🔹Out of 77 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 64 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1048.
🔹Another 844 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1309010.
🔹OAS officer Satya Ranjan Sahoo appointed as Boudh Collector.
🔹13 districts in Odisha to experience heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours: IMD.
🔹Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 2 irrigation projects worth Rs 1,508 crore in Mayurbhanj Dist.
🔹UP ATS arrested Mohd Nadeem who is an agent of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) as well as other Terrorist groups, tasked with elimination of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
🔹PM Narendra Modi will host the medal winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at his official residence on Saturday at 11 AM.
🔹ED freezes Bengaluru-based company WazirX ‘s bank assets worth Rs 64.67 crore.
🔹People filing IT Returns will not be able to enroll in the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) from October 1.
🔹Srinagar CRPF displays Tiranga in Dal lake. The Shikaras and patrolling boats are seen with the tricolour.
🔹Author Salman Rushdie, whose writing led to death threats, has been attacked on stage at an event in western New York.
