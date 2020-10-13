100-Word Edit: Time to reopen Puri Swargadwar to All

In view of rising number of Covid-19 deaths and closure of Puri Swargadwar for people outside the district, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to build two more Crematoriums in Patia (gas-based) and Khandagiri (Electrical).

With Unlock 5.0 giving more relief to people and reopening of various facilities and activities going in full swing, Puri District Administration should allow people from neighbouring districts to have cremation at Swargadwar.

That would ease the burden on existing cremation places in other districts and help fulfilling the last wishes of many. There should be strong Covid-19 guidelines mechanism while lifting the restrictions.