TNI Evening News Headlines – October 13, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha records 2796 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 582 from Khordha, 179 from Cuttack, 148 from Jajapur and 135 from Anugul. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 232988.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 281 new COVID-19 cases including 89 Quarantine and 198 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 26016 in the Capital City.

👉 315 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Orissa High Court bench not possible without concrete State proposal: Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

👉 Odisha CM launches ‘Sujal’ for 24×7 drinking water supply in urban areas.

👉 Odisha Government extend the grace period for payment of tax for the quarter October-December 2020 to 30th November 2020 in respect of goods vehicles.

👉 Sweet stall owner murder case: Commissionerate Police take prime accused on 2-Day Remand.

👉 Heavy rain triggers landslide, several areas cut off due to the washing away of the bridge in Ganjam district.

👉 Odisha Govt and the Indian Rugby Football Union signed MoU; Odisha to sponsor Indian national rugby teams for next three years.

👉 Odisha received Rs 885.58 crore under Centre’s AMRUT scheme during 2015-20.

India News

👉 India’s COVID-19 recoveries surpass 62-lakh mark; highest in the world.

👉 Acid attack on 3 Sisters from the Dalit community in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.

👉 Indian Economy to shrink by 10.3% in 2020, to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: International Monetary Fund.

👉 Sharad Pawar writes to PM on Maharashtra Governor’s letter to Uddhav Thackeray on reopening places of worship.

👉 Centre permits 20 States to raise Rs. 68,825 crore via borrowing to meet GST shortfall.

👉 Chandigarh Administration bans hookah bars from serving hookah.

👉 Indian Railways to run 392 festival special trains from October 20 to November 30 to meet high demand during festive season.

👉 Candidates who missed JEE (Advanced) 2020 due to being COVID-19 positive, can reappear in 2021.

👉 Delhi records 45 new COVID-19 fatalities, taking death toll to 5,854; tally climbs to 3.14 lakh.

👉 Protest in Shirdi calling out for opening of temples intensifies.

👉 Shiv Sena will contest on 40-50 seats in Bihar Assembly Polls.

👉 IPL 2020: Die-hard MS Dhoni fan Gopikrishnan spends Rs 1.5 lakh to paint his house in CSK’s yellow.

World News

👉 Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid signs ordinance on capital punishment in rape cases.

👉Portuguese footballer cristiano ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19.