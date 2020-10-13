TNI Morning News Headlines – October 13, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 2275 Covid-19 cases including 1318 quarantine and 957 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 256937 including 230192 recoveries & 25635 active cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 364 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (150) and Cuttack (144).

👉 Odisha conducts 40,058 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 3 from Khordha, 4 from Mayurbhanj and 2 each from Puri & Sundargarh. Toll mounts to 1,057.

👉 Heavy rains lash parts of Bhubaneswar city. Over 500 people evacuated in Gajapati Dist.

👉 Deep Depression crossed north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada. IMD has predicted heavy rain fall over Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurdha, Cuttack and Nayagarh districts.

👉 Congress names party candidates Mamata Kundu and Himanshu Bhusan Mallick as party candidates to contest the upcoming bypolls to Balasore and Tirtol Assembly constituencies.

👉 Board of Odisha JEE to conduct separate sitting for LE Tech Diploma, BTech and BPharm subjects on October 22

👉 Servitors who will be engaged in Ratha Jatra of Maa Biraja in Jajpur district will undergo Covid test.

👉 Leopard skin seized, Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch arrests a leopard skin smuggler near Sambalpur-Sonepur border.

India News

👉 India reports a spike of 55,342 new COVID-19 cases & 706 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 71,75,881 including 8,38,729 active cases, 62,27,296 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,09,856 deaths.

👉 Total number of samples tested up to 12th October is 8,89,45,107 including 10,73,014 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 India’s average daily Covid-19 cases declining for 5 weeks: Health Ministry.

👉 Kerala becomes first state to have completely digital, hi-tech classrooms in all public schools.

👉 Delhi Universiy admissions: Google forms, Whatsapp and helpline numbers for students.

👉 Over 52,000 eligible voters opt for postal ballots in 71 constituencies in the Phase 1 of Bihar Assembly polls.

👉 IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 82 runs, against Kolkata Knight Riders.

World News

👉 US election 2020: Trump tests negative for COVID-19; back on campaign trail in Florida.

👉 Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine study paused due to unexplained illness in participant.

👉 Global COVID-19 cases top 37.7 million, death tally crosses 1078860.