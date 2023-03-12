100-Word Edit: Sundargarh gets 5T Push

After Koraput and Mayurbhanj, it’s the turn of Sundargarh district to get a big 5T push with Secretary VK Pandian visiting Gurundia, Bonai, Koira and Biramitrapur Blocks to review various development and welfare projects.

Pandian visited several schools and held discussions with officials and teachers on implementation of 5T School Transformation projects. With an agenda for Transformation of Temples, he also visited the Baneswar Temple in Bonai.

VK Pandian’s visit to Biju Setu in Tumkela, Mission Shakti Cafe in Bonai, Sub-Divisional Hospital in Bonai, Hockey Training Centre in Bonai, ITI Koira and Smart Park, Biramitrapur, raises high hopes for development.