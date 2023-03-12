TNI Morning News Headlines – March 12, 2023

➡️Odisha records 59 H3N2 influenza cases. Total of 225 suspected flu samples from different parts of the state were tested.
➡️Centre writes to States over rising trend of Influenza-like illnesses.
➡️Rain likely over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri between March 15 and 16.
➡️Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] – 2023 Examination: Online registration date for submission of the online application form extended to March 30, 2023.
➡️Former student of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) Chinmayi died of drowning, confirms diatom report.
➡️Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Farakka in West Bengal last evening.
➡️Out of 8 Cheetahs brought from Namibia, two Cheetahs were released in the open forest from an enclosure: GS Chouhan, CCF wildlife.
➡️Satish Kaushik Death Case: Wife of a businessman files complaint, claims her Husband killed the Actor for Rs 15 crore which were given for investment purposes.
➡️In a Bhajan program organised by Valsad Agniveer Gau Seva Dal, people showered money on Gujarati folk singer Kirtidan Gadhvi in Gujarat’s Valsad.
➡️Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Batter Shreyas Iyer taken for scans after complaining about back pain in Ahmedabad Test.
