100-Word-Edit: SC questions Odisha Govt’s intent in Puri Demolition Case

Most of us “missed” the severe indictment of Odisha Government by the Supreme Court in Puri Mutt demolition drive case. In strongest possible words, the SC Bench asked the State Govt “not to interfere in religious rituals if it does not understand them”. “The state has behaved in a crude way in this instance”, was another strong observation that went unreported.

“The sentiments of the people must be respected. You cannot just go in and say we will develop”, was the verdict of the court. The message was very loud and clear when SC observed, “Something is very wrong here”.