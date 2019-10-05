Morning News Headlines (October 05, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Morning Readers! Here are the Morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

Odisha Govt issues notification for online auction of 10 mineral blocks.

Odisha remembers youngest martyr of India Baji Rout on his birth anniversary today.

2 criminals nabbed following an encounter in Kendrapara on Friday night.

Kartik rituals of deities at the Jagannath Templeat in Puri will begin from Oct 9.

Orbiter High Resolution Camera (OHRC) onboard Chandrayaan-2 sends high resolution images of Moon.

Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina to hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today.

Section 144 of CrPC imposed in the area near the metro-rail project site of Aarey Forest in Mumbai following protest against the felling of trees.

Hong Kong rail services to remain suspended after protestors vandalise MTR stations.

Delhi: Indian men’s hockey team returns to India after Belgium Tour.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has launched a “Trans-Fat Free” logo during the 8th International Chefs Conference in New Delhi.