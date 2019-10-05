Morning News Headlines (October 05, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Morning Readers! Here are the Morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
- Odisha Govt issues notification for online auction of 10 mineral blocks.
- Odisha remembers youngest martyr of India Baji Rout on his birth anniversary today.
- 2 criminals nabbed following an encounter in Kendrapara on Friday night.
- Kartik rituals of deities at the Jagannath Templeat in Puri will begin from Oct 9.
- Orbiter High Resolution Camera (OHRC) onboard Chandrayaan-2 sends high resolution images of Moon.
- Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina to hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today.
- Section 144 of CrPC imposed in the area near the metro-rail project site of Aarey Forest in Mumbai following protest against the felling of trees.
- Hong Kong rail services to remain suspended after protestors vandalise MTR stations.
- Delhi: Indian men’s hockey team returns to India after Belgium Tour.
- Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has launched a “Trans-Fat Free” logo during the 8th International Chefs Conference in New Delhi.
