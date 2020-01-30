100-Word Edit: Politics of Polarisation in Delhi

With the political atmosphere getting charged up ahead of Delhi Elections on February 8, BJP leaves no stones unturned to polarise the elections and consolidate the ‘Hindu Nationalist’ votes.

Several BJP leaders, including Union Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP MP Parvesh Verma and MLA candidate Kapil Mishra have been penalised by the EC for inflammatory speeches.

While Anurag Thakur provoked the crowd with slogan, “Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko, Goli Maaro …. Ko”, a radicalised youth “Rambhakt Gopal” fired at protesters at Jamia, injuring one in the presence of Delhi Cops. Things are going from bad to worse with every passing day.