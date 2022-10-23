100-Word Edit: King Kohli delivers under Pressure

Despite slumping to 10/2 and then 31/4, if Team India bounced back to win a thriller against the arch-rival Pakistan, it’s King Kohli, who deserves all credit for this Diwali Gift to the cricket crazy nation.

When the stakes were down, he batted with calm, composure and then ultimate aggression. Two magnificent sixes off Haris Rauf in the penultimate over changed the course of the game.

King Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls to snatch a victory for India from the jaws of defeat. A great start for Team India at the T20I World Cup 2022! Well Done!