Solar Eclipse (Surya Paraga) timing in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The last solar eclipse will take place on October 25 during the festivities of Diwali in Odisha. As per astrology, rituals like ‘Paya Shraddh’, ‘Deepdan’, ‘Kali Puja’, ‘bursting of crackers’ and ‘burning of kaunria sticks’ are set to be performed on October 24.

The Sun will set at 5.15 pm on Tuesday and there will be no ‘Sarva Moksha’ in Odisha. Hence, the next day (Wednesday), people are advised to have a bath and then go on worshipping gods and goddesses. Thereafter, they can cook food and have them.

In Odisha, the solar eclipse will be visible from 4.56 PM.

Below are important timings of the solar eclipse for Odisha, as per Hindu almanac.

🔴 Grahan Sparsha: 4.56 PM

🔴 Grahan Madhya: 5.43 PM

🔴 Sarva Mokshya: 6.26 PM

🔴 Grahan Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

🔴 Cooking & intake of food and rituals of deities (Debaniti) prohibited from October 25, 4.57 AM