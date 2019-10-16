100-Word Edit: Desperate Attempt to discredit Dharmendra Pradhan

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived on October 12 to attend the annual meeting in Bhubaneswar. And, Ashok Panigrahi resigned from BJP the same day. Just 3 days later, Damodar Rout followed suit. Ashok and Damodar, originally from BJD, alleged discrimination while quitting the party.

However, the game is bigger than it’s seen or understood. There is a desperate attempt to discredit Dharmendra Pradhan by some vested interests who are trying to embarrass him in the midst of RSS meet. Their goal is to convince the Big Boss that all is not well and Dharmendra is unable to take everyone along.