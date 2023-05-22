100-Word Edit: BJD’s Big Tribal Push

Induction of Sudam Marndi into Naveen Patnaik’s Cabinet came as a big surprise for political pundits in Odisha. Marndi was dropped from the Cabinet in June 2022 and got replaced by Basanti Hembram, another tribal face from Mayurbhanj.

By inducting two out of three MLAs in Mayurbhanj, BJD has sent a big message – tribals remain its key focus. The decision is to woo the Santal voters and counter the possibility of President Droupadi Murmu’s daughter contesting the 2024 elections.

BJD’s Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das, who nurtured Mayurbhanj with his team, was instrumental in bringing Sudam back into Cabinet.

