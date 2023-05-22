Odisha Cabinet Reshuffle: 3 New Ministers sworn-in Today

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday gave shape to his new Council of Ministers with 3 Ministers taking the oath of office at a ceremony held at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Bhanjanagar MLA Bikram Keshari Arukha, who resigned as the speaker of the assembly last week, Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak and Bangiriposi legislator Sudam Marandi were sworn in with Cabinet rank.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath to the new Ministers.

Last week, Odisha Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and Labour Minister Srikant Sahu resigned. No appointment was also made in place of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das