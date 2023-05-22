Bikram Arukha gets Finance; Sudam S&ME, Sarada Labour

TNI Bureau: The newly sworn-in Ministers of Odisha Cabinet have been allocated the portfolios soon after the swearing-in. Bikram Keshari Arukha will be the new Finance Minister.

Niranjan Pujari who held the Finance portfolio, will continue to have Parliamentary Affairs and Health portfolios.

Sudam Marndi has been allocated the School & Mass Education portfolio, previously held by Samir Ranjan Dash.

Sarada Nayak will be the new Minister of Labour & ESI. This portfolio was held by Srikanta Sahu.

After the swearing-in ceremony, the new Ministers met BJD’s Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das at the Sankha Bhawan and held discussions on various issues.