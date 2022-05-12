Zero Covid Policy remains a Big Challenge for China

Insight Bureau: World Health Organization’s chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the China’s zero-Covid strategy to defeat the pandemic is completely unsustainable. Shanghai’s 25 million population have been trapped in their homes for a more than a month now as China combats the country’s worst outbreak since the pandemic began.

The major economy of the country is still glued to a zero-Covid policy causing outrage and rare protest as the draconian measures have intensified.

When we talk about the zero-Covid strategy, we don’t think that it’s sustainable, considering the behavior of the virus now and what we anticipate in the future,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus commented in a press conference.

“We have discussed about this issue with Chinese experts and we indicated that the approach will not be sustainable and considering the behaviour of the virus, I think a shift would be very important.”

WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said it was time to hit the reset button, saying any measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic should show “due respect to individual and human rights”.

“We need to balance the control measures against the impact on society, the impact they have on the economy, and that’s not always an easy calibration,” he added.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19 said that to control the transmission of the virus is impossible right now.

“Our goal, at a global level, is not to find all cases and stop all transmissions. It’s really not possible at this present time,” she said.

“But what we need to do is drive transmission down because the virus is circulating at such an intense level.”