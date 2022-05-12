Varanasi Court allows survey of Gyanvapi Mosque Premises

Insight Bureau: Varanasi court on Thursday rejected the plea to change the court-appointed advocate commissioner for conducting a video survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The court appointed two additional advocate commissioners to assist him.

The court also directed for completion of the survey by May 17 and submission of its report, Abhay Nath Yadav, who is representing the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, said.

The court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar, which had also heard the matter relating to the opening of the two basements located inside the mosque complex for videography, delivered the verdict after hearing the arguments of both the sides.

As per the report, the basement of the disputed structure has also been directed to be opened.

Earlier this week, the court ordered video survey of the disputed structure which is believed to be the original Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, destroyed by Mughals, was halted after Muslim mob blocked gate and prevented the team from entering the premises.