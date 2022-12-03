“You are Tired Now”: Dharmendra to Naveen

TNI Bureau: Despite severe illness over the last 4/5 days, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hit the campaign trail on the last day of campaign in Padampur with a massive public meeting at Jagadalpur, Jharbandh and an impressive roadshow at Padampur NAC.

Railway Project:

Dharmendra lashed out at Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with hard hitting comments. Responding to Naveen’s comment on Bargarh-Nuapada Rail line, the Union Minister asked the CM to discuss with his Chief Secretary to know the details. “Centre has given in-principle approval to this project. Your ORIDL will decide on survey and land identification. But, without knowing any details, you just said what your aides told you to mislead. It seems that you are tired now. You are not even able to understand anything,” said Dharmendra in a rare attack on the BJD supremo.

Kendu Leave Farmers:

Dharmendra questioned the rationale behind the demand to waive GST off Kendu leaves when the state government is getting 9% out of the 18% GST. “Your Finance Minister never raised this issue at any of the GST Council meetings. Now, you are fooling the public and shedding crocodile tears for the Kendu Leaves farmers for votes,” he told Naveen Patnaik.

District Status to Padampur:

Dharmendra took a dig at the CM saying he keeps promising, but never delivers. “You had promised the Padampur District in 2019. But, you never fulfilled your promise. Now, you are seeking time till 2023. On December 1, your own Minister told the Odisha Assembly that there is no proposal to create any new district in the State. Why are you lying to the people of Padampur a day later,” he asked Naveen. “Those who blocked the Padampur District earlier, are leading your campaign here now,” he further added.

Central Neglect:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“You are criticising PM Narendra Modi despite getting all support and benefits from the Centre. You are an opportunistic. What you have done in the last 22 years? You did nothing. That’s why you keep promising now. You have failed the people of Padampur and Odisha,” said Dharmendra.

AWAAS+ Portal Row:

“The CM must clarify why the state government did not provide the beneficiary list when AWAAS+ portal was launched. Why not a single house was allotted to people from Western Odisha districts including Bargarh?”, he asked.

Unemployment:

“CM Naveen Patnaik has provided unemployment to the youths of the state. People from his own constituencies – Bijepur and Hinjilcut, are going to other states to work as bonded labourers. This is the reality of his government, said Dharmendra.

Dharmendra’s Public Outreach:

Dharmendra Pradhan urged the people to vote for Pradip Purohit (Kuna) in this bypoll so that their voices are heard in Bhubaneswar. Dharmendra had earlier campaigned in Padampur bypolls on November 29, 30 and December 1.

Bypoll Schedule:

The bypolls in Padampur will be held on December 5 and counting will be held on December 8. Voting will be held from 7 AM to 4 PM. As the campaigning ends today, the District Administration has ordered people from outside, to leave the area by 4 PM today.