BJD lodges strong protest over “Slander Campaign” against Barsha Singh Bariha

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has lodged strong protest with the State Election Commission (SEC), demanding strict and exemplary action against BJP leaders Jual Oram, Jayanarayan Mishra and Pradip Purohit for making offensive statements about BJD candidate for the Padampur by-poll, Barsha Singh Bariha.

Meanwhile, FIR has been lodged against 3 BJP leaders Jual Oram, Jayanarayan Mishra and Pradip Purohit in Padampur for alleged derogatory remarks against Barsha Singh Bariha.