Wrestler ‘The Great Khali’ joins BJP; Know More about Him

Insight Bureau: Dalip Singh Rana, better known as ‘The Great Khali’, joined the BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday.

The WWE Champion joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Jitendra Singh and party leader Arun Singh.

Born August 27, 1972, Dalip Singh Rana is an Indian professional wrestler and wrestling promoter, who has also been seen in films – both Hollywood and Bollywood. He is best known for his time in WWE under the ring name The Great Khali.

Khali had made his professional wrestling debut in 2000. He was an officer for the Punjab Police, before he began his WWE career. Khali also went on to become the WWE Champion.

“I’m glad to have joined BJP… I feel that PM Modi’s work for the nation makes him the right Prime Minister. So, I thought why not be a part of his governance for the nation’s development. I joined BJP after being influenced by BJP’s national policy,” Khali said.

Khali’s inclusion into BJP comes days ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.