Centre received no Proposal from Odisha for Legislative Council

Insight Bureau: Odisha Assembly had passed a resolution to set up the Legislative Council or Vidhan Parishad in Odisha four years back but no resolution sent to the Centre yet, informed the Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Responding to a written question by BJD MP Prasanna Acharya that whether the Central Government would move to create such Council under Article 169 of the Constitution in Odisha, the Union Law Minister informed that no such resolution has been received by the State Government. However, the information is being collected from the State Government as regard to adoption of resolution.

It is pertinent to mention here that Odisha Government had passed a resolution to set up the Legislative Council in Odisha on September 6, 2018 for extensive discussion and wider consultation on some crucial issues pertaining to the State.