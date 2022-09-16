World’s largest Vedic Temple being built in ISKCON, Mayapur; Know Details

Insight Bureau: The International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) headquarters in Mayapur, West Bengal, is constructing the world’s largest Vedic temple. This temple’s construction is expected to be completed in 2024.

The largest Vedic planetarium temple in the world is expected to cost $100 million. Once fully completed, it will be the world’s largest Vedic temple, taking the place of Cambodia’s 400-acre Angkor Wat temple complex. Apart from being the world’s largest religious monument, it will also have the largest dome and will serve as the headquarters of ISKCON, West Bengal’s temple of the Vedic planetarium.

Vedic Planetarium will allow the visitors to various parts of the cosmic creation. This will include information on various aspects of the universe as well as an introduction to Vedic culture. It will be larger than Agra’s Taj Mahal and the Vatican’s St. Paul’s Cathedral combined.

According to Rasik Gaurang Das, Public Relations Officer at ISKCON Mayapur, the temple’s construction is being delayed due to the Corona pandemic. Its construction was expected to be completed two years ago, but it now appears that it will be completed by 2024, though there may be a slight delay in its construction. The construction work is currently underway. The Vedic Planetarium Temple is being built in the spirit of ISKCON founder Srila Prabhupada. It is based on the design of the United States Capitol Building.

The temple’s construction began in 2010 and is expected to cost $100 million. Each floor of the temple can cater 10,000 devotees who can pray as per ISKCON temple customs.