World Odisha Society hosts third Shakti Utsava in New Delhi

TNI Bureau: The essence, excellence and ebullience of Women’s power are supreme, opined eminent personalities while attending the third Shakti Utsava hosted by World Odisha Society (WOS) in New Delhi.

The World Odisha Society hosted the Shakti Utsava to commemorate International Women’s Day. While attending the programme speakers highlighted on the speciality of Women’s fraternity in the society.t

The Festival was attended by members of WOS, leading Non –Resident Odias and representatives of Odia Samaj’s from different States of India and many countries of the World. While the main Function was held at Ghaziabad in National Capital Region, hundreds of Global Odias joined in the online celebration through digital networking.

Addressing the Meeting as distinguished Guest, Editor of Sambad Tanaya Patnaik lauded the role of World Odisha Society to unite Odia Diaspora worldwide under one platform.

Observing that the current century belongs to Women, Patnaik gave a clarion call to provide all possible patronisation for the emancipation of women community in the Society.

Welcoming the gathering Chairman of WOS Kishore Dwibedi mentioned that since the women are capable of excelling from earth to space, they epitomise fulsome and ultimate energy.

Expressing her grave concern over the shabby treatment meted to women branding them as consumable commodities WOS’s Founder Dr Arundhati Debi appealed to one and all for treating them with dignity and decency.

Convenor of WOS’s Women’s Empowerment Committee Subhasmita Mishra emphasised on the protection of Women’s Constitutional and legal rights in true letter and spirit.

Presenting her address President of WOS’s Women’s wing Dr Sunanda Mishra Panda underlined that the superiority of womenhood have been amply proved ages after ages.

Renowned Social activist and General Secretary of WOS’s Women’s wing Dr Chidatmika Khatua was conferred First Maha Nari Samman for her outstanding contributions in the allround wellbeing of Women’s race all over the world.

Accepting the honour Dr Khatua expressed her gratitude to WOS for the coveted title and declared that her mission of empowering women will be more focussed and fierceful in the future.

Talented young fashion designer Priyanka Jena, reputed Chartered Accountant Sudhir Dash and Senior Bureaucrat Dr Debendra Majhi were felicitated by WOS for their meritorious services.

WOS’s New Delhi and NCR Branch’s Chief Co-Ordinator Umakant Jena proposed vote of thanks. Celebrated Instant Poet Kulamani Biswal and famous poetess Laxmipriya Das enthralled the audiences with their poetry recitals.

The noted story teller Dr Madhusmita Mishra left the listeners spellbound by reading out her small story, entitled ‘Anindita’ in an amazing manner. The special attraction of the Mega Event was scintillating singing session by Sudhir Dash, Sudha Kalra, Shobha Narang and Monika Choudhury.

Ace Anchor Banojini Nayak from USA conducted the entire programme in a smooth and seamless manner.

Nandan Dwibedi handled the digital control room ably. Others who participated the deliberation include Alpana Pattnaik, Ajay Kumar Das, Dr Debendra Majhi and Reeta Patra.

Prominent personalities present include Dr Nalini Pati, Siba Ranjan Biswal, Akshay Mohanty, Yashodhara Mishra, Dilip Mohanty, Pushpanjali Barik, Pravati Panigrahi, Shribani Mohanty, Lili Jenamani, Manoranjan Mohanty, Prabodh Samantara, Dr Sarojini Pani, Dr Sagar Ranjan Tripathy, Subas Sahoo, Sanjay Rai, Rajni Kant Mishra, Jnana Prakash Jena, Professor Srinibas Pathi, Surender Singh Dogra, Nivedita Giri, Sanatan Mahakud, Barada Prasanna Das, Dr Jyotirmayee Tripathy, Alok Panda, Biraja Mohapatra, Acharya Abhimanyu and Lalit Kumar Pradhan.