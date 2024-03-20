ECI issues Notification for First Phase of Lok Sabha Polls

TNI Bureau: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on behalf of the President issues the notification for the first phase Lok Sabha Election across the country,

According to the notification, the last date for filing nomination papers is March 27 except Bihar. For Bihar the last date to file nomination has been fixed at March 28 due to a local festiva.

Nomination papers will be scrutinised on March 28 across the country but in Bihar it would be done on March 30.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 20 and for Bihar, it is April 2.

The first phase election for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in 102 parliamentary constituencies spread across 21 states and Union territories on April 19.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry will go to poll in the first phase.