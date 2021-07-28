World Nature Conservation Day: Save Environment, Save Earth

TNI Bureau: The World Nature Conservation Day is observed annually on July 28. It aims to create awareness about the need to preserve the environment and natural resources in order to keep the world healthy.

The primary goal of World Nature Conservation Day is to conserve animals and plants that are going extinct from the natural environment.

The theme for this year’s World Nature Conservation Day 2021 is “Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet”. Saving our environment is much more important today than ever before.



World Nature Conservation Day acknowledges that a healthy environment is the basis for a stable and productive society and that we must all work together to protect, conserve, and sustainably manage our natural resources in order to maintain the well-being of current and future generations.



Global warming, diseases, natural disasters and high temperatures are currently being faced by humans due to the overexploitation of natural resources.



Here are few things we can do to save our Planet:

➡️ Say no to plastic straws in favour of the eco-friendly reusable straws like bamboo, metal, BPA-free, glass, stainless steel or copper.

➡️ Always carry face mask or Anti-Pollution Mask with you.

➡️ Avoid exercising outdoors when air pollution levels are high.

➡️ Avoid burning of wood and trash as it is one of the leading factors which cause air pollution.

➡️ Switch to a new diet by eating seasonal and locally sourced plant-based foods.

➡️ Invest in energy-saving gadgets such as LED light bulbs to save money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

➡️ Use cloth or paper bags instead of plastic bags while shopping for groceries and vegetables.

➡️ Try not to toss away food containers and jars because they may be repurposed for other reasons.