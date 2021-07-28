TNI Evening News Headlines – July 28, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 182 more COVID positive cases & 175 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 154 local contact cases and 28 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1699 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 951049.

➡️ Central University of Odisha Vice-Chancellor, Prof. I. Ramabrahmam passes away at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

➡️ Bhubaneswar has been selected among the top 11 cities of India in the #Cycles4Change Challenge launched by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

➡️ Odisha +2 Science and Commerce examinations, 2021 Results will declare on July 31 evening.

➡️ NABARD grants Rs 356 Crore for 35 Bridge Projects in Odisha.

➡️ Flight operations in Odisha’s Jeypore airport to start soon, informs Odisha Chief Secretary after reviewing development works in Koraput, Nabarangpur.

➡️ Electricity supply to Lingaraj Temple office in Bubaneswar disconnected over pending bills worth lakhs of rupees

➡️ Odisha Government issues fresh guidelines for creation of over 3500 revenue villages.

➡️ Noted Novelist Ramachandra Behera receives ‘Atibadi Jagannath Das Puraskar’.

India News

➡️ Cabinet clears amendment to DICGC Bill: Depositors to get up to Rs 5 lakh in 90 days of bank failure.

➡️ Second squadron of Rafale fighter jets operationalised at Hasimara air base in West Bengal.

➡️ Kerala records 22,056 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 9 dead, seven reported missing in flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh.

➡️ DRDO develops anti drone system to neutralize enemy drone attack; the indigenous drone technology is capable of counter attacks including detection, soft kill & hard kill of enemy drones: Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.

➡️ Mamata Banerjee meets Sonia Gandhi over Tea; Discusses political situation, Unity of Opposition.

➡️ Cloudburst hits Holy Cave Amarnath. No loss of life or injury reported in the incident.

➡️ Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana appointed as the Commissioner of Delhi Police.

➡️ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announce an additional $25 million from the US Government to support India’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

➡️ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar on maiden India visit.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Indian boxer Pooja Rani is through to the quarterfinals after beating Algeria’s Ichrak Chaib 5-0.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Archery – World No.1 Deepika Kumari beats USA’s Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez 6-4 in closely fought contest.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Pravin Jadhav advances to Round of 32 defeating Bazarzhapov Galsan of Russia 6-0.

World News

➡️ WHO says global Covid deaths up by 21%, cases could exceed 200 mn in two weeks.

➡️ Singapore planning to allow quarantine-free travel from September.

➡️ Armenia says 3 soldiers killed in gun battle with Azeri forces

➡️ Pakistani, 19, becomes youngest person to summit K2

➡️ Chinese TikTok Star Xiao Qiumei falls to death while recording Livestream on a Crane, Video surfaces.