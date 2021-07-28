TNI Evening News Headlines – July 28, 2021

Key News Headlines of July 28, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Second squadron of Rafale fighter jets operationalised at Hasimara air base in West Bengal.
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 182 more COVID positive cases & 175 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 154 local contact cases and 28 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1699 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 951049.

➡️ Central University of Odisha Vice-Chancellor, Prof. I. Ramabrahmam passes away at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

➡️ Bhubaneswar has been selected among the top 11 cities of India in the #Cycles4Change Challenge launched by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

➡️ Odisha +2 Science and Commerce examinations, 2021 Results will declare on July 31 evening.

➡️ NABARD grants Rs 356 Crore for 35 Bridge Projects in Odisha.

➡️ Flight operations in Odisha’s Jeypore airport to start soon, informs Odisha Chief Secretary after reviewing development works in Koraput, Nabarangpur.

➡️ Electricity supply to Lingaraj Temple office in Bubaneswar disconnected over pending bills worth lakhs of rupees

➡️ Odisha Government issues fresh guidelines for creation of over 3500 revenue villages.

➡️ Noted Novelist Ramachandra Behera receives ‘Atibadi Jagannath Das Puraskar’.

India News

➡️ Cabinet clears amendment to DICGC Bill: Depositors to get up to Rs 5 lakh in 90 days of bank failure.

➡️ Second squadron of Rafale fighter jets operationalised at Hasimara air base in West Bengal.

➡️ Kerala records 22,056 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 9 dead, seven reported missing in flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh.

➡️ DRDO develops anti drone system to neutralize enemy drone attack; the indigenous drone technology is capable of counter attacks including detection, soft kill & hard kill of enemy drones: Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.

➡️ Mamata Banerjee meets Sonia Gandhi over Tea; Discusses political situation, Unity of Opposition.

➡️ Cloudburst hits Holy Cave Amarnath. No loss of life or injury reported in the incident.

➡️ Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana appointed as the Commissioner of Delhi Police.

➡️ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announce an additional $25 million from the US Government to support India’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

➡️ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar on maiden India visit.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Indian boxer Pooja Rani is through to the quarterfinals after beating Algeria’s Ichrak Chaib 5-0.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Archery – World No.1 Deepika Kumari beats USA’s Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez 6-4 in closely fought contest.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Pravin Jadhav advances to Round of 32 defeating Bazarzhapov Galsan of Russia 6-0.

World News

➡️ WHO says global Covid deaths up by 21%, cases could exceed 200 mn in two weeks.

➡️ Singapore planning to allow quarantine-free travel from September.

➡️ Armenia says 3 soldiers killed in gun battle with Azeri forces

➡️ Pakistani, 19, becomes youngest person to summit K2

➡️ Chinese TikTok Star Xiao Qiumei falls to death while recording Livestream on a Crane, Video surfaces.

