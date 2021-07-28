TNI Morning News Headlines – July 28, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1703 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 988 quarantine and 715 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 386 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (240), Kendrapada (149).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 69 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (14), Sundargarh (10), Angul (9), Dhenkanal (8), Jharsuguda (5). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 5,703.

➡️ As many as 78,740 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ A Well Marked Low Pressure area lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal; IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Odisha till July 30.

➡️ Man burns girlfriend alive in at Pratapur village under Purushottampur police limits in Ganjam district

India News

➡️ India reports 43,654 new COVID 19 cases, 41,678 recoveries and 640 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active cases stands at 3,99,436, recoveries at 3,06,63,147 & death toll rises to 4,22,022.

➡️ A total of 46,09,00,978 samples have been tested up to July 27. Of which, 17,36,857 samples were tested yesterday:: ICMR.

➡️ 44,61,56,659 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh: 18 dead, several injured as truck collides with Stationary Bus that was parked on the highway in the Ram Sanehi Ghat.

➡️ Cloudburst in Jammu And Kashmir: 6 bodies recovered, 40 still missing.

➡️ Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

➡️ Leaders of Opposition parties hold a meeting at the Parliament in New Delhi.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu beat Hong Kong’s Ngan Yi Cheung in 21-9, 21-16 in women singles group stage, enter Pre-Quarterfinals.

➡️ India lose 1-4 to Great Britain in Olympic Women’s Hockey.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Indian archer Tarundeep Rai loses to Israel’s Itay Shanny 6-5 in men’s individual 1/16 Eliminations.

➡️ Sensex drops 259.75 pts to 52,319.01 in opening session; Nifty declines 77.15 pts to 15,669.30.

➡️ Rupee inches 4 paise higher to 74.43 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 195.2 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.17 Million.

➡️ Sydney Lockdown extended by 4 Weeks as Australia COVID-19 cases spike.

➡️ Afghan Spy Agency arrests 4 Journalists for “Propaganda”: Report.

➡️ Rajnath Singh to address SCO conclave, focus on regional security challenges.