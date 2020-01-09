VK Pandian visits Konark Sun Temple; Package Likely

TNI Bureau: After Jagannath Temple in Puri & Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, the Odisha Government has initiated the process for renovation & beautification of Konark Temple.

On the wee hours of Thursday, a team of senior officials of the State Government, led by 5T Secretary, VK Pandian visited the temple, its peripheral areas and reviewed the various developmental issues of the World Heritage site. Works Secretary Dr Krishan Kumar, Puri Collector Balwant Singh were also present at the site.

The Government is likely to announce a financial package for the same soon, sources said.