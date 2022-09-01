Westen Odisha goes festive for Nuakhai; President, PM extend wishes

Insight Bureau: Western Odisha folks are all in festive moods with the arrival of the most awaited Nuakhai on Thursday. People are celebrating the festival with hope and happiness after a gap of two years due to Covid 19.

According to reports, all the rituals to be done on time at Maa Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur. Nabanna will be offered to the Goddess, between 10.56 am to 11.10 am.

After the ritual, people will have food prepared from new crop as per the tradition.

On the occasion of Nuakhai, President Draupadi Murmu extended her wishes to the people of western Odisha.

ନୂଆଖାଇ ଜୁହାର।

ନୂଆଖାଇ ଅବସରରେ ମୁଁ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଭାଇ ଓ ଭଉଣୀ ବିଶେଷକରି ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ପଶ୍ଚିମାଞ୍ଚଳର ଭାଇ ଓ ଭଉଣୀ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଉଛି।

ସ୍ନେହ,ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧା ଓ ସୌହାର୍ଦ୍ଦ୍ୟର ଏହି ଅନନ୍ୟ ଗଣପର୍ବ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ସୁଖ,ଶାନ୍ତି ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ଆଣୁ,ଏହା ମୋର ଆନ୍ତରିକ କାମନା।

Prime minister Narendra Modi also tweeted greeting people of Odisha for Nuakhai.

“Nuakhai Juhar! Best wishes to everyone on this special day. This is an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers for their exemplary work in feeding our nation. May our society scale new heights of progress and may everyone be happy as well as healthy,” Modi tweeted.

Nuakhai Juhar! Best wishes to everyone on this special day. This is an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers for their exemplary work in feeding our nation. May our society scale new heights of progress and may everyone be happy as well as healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2022

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his wish to the people of the state.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released a video on Twitter wishing everyone on the occasion of Nuakhai.

BJP national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda also tweeted wishing prosperity to the people on Nuakhai.