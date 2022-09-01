Lawsuit filed against PM Narendra Modi, Andhra CM and Gautam Adani

Insight Bureau: An Indo-American doctor has filed a lawsuit against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Gautam Adani. The lawsuit was filed on a host of issues, including corruption and Pegasus spyware.

The lawsuit against Modi, Reddy and Adani has been filed by Richmond-based gastroenterologist Dr Lokesh Vuyurru.

The US District Court for the District of Columbia has issued summons to all these three, along with several others, which were served on them in India earlier this year.

Eminent Indian-American attorney from New York Ravi Batra has termed it a “dead on arrival lawsuit”.