Weather Updates: Rain likely in Odisha from June 21

TNI Bureau: Even though the heatwave and humidity continue to prevail in Odisha, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar forecast rain in several parts of the State from June 21.

In a tweet, the weather agency stated many places in the State are likely to experience light to moderate rain on June 21 and heavy rain in parts of Odisha on June 22 while heavy rain will occur in parts of Odisha in the following days.

The prevailing heat wave condition will reduce from June 20. The day temperature is likely to drop by 3 to 5 degrees celsius in the next 2 days from June 20.