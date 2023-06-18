FIR lodged against team of ‘Adipurush’

Lucknow: The national spokesperson of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, Shishir Chaturvedi had lodged an FIR with the Hazratganj police against the makers and the star cast of film ‘Adipurush’.

In his complaint, Chaturvedi said that the film was a deliberate attempt to insult Hindu sentiments by distorting the images of Hindu gods with offensive dialogues, costumes.

He alleged that film makers did not have the courage to make film related to religious heads of other religions. (IANS)