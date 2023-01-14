WATCH: Miraculous Escape: A Slap in the End

A 60-year-old man had a miraculous escape from being run over by a train. Thanks to the Mumbai cop who saved him by putting his life at risk.

In the CCTV footage captured at Dahisar Railway Station of Mumbai a man, identified as Ganpat Solankhi, can be seen jumping a barricade to cross the platform illegally.

However, one of his shoes came off. He picked that up, moved to the other side of the track to wear it while the police, identified as SB Nikam, is seen alerting him about an approaching train.

But, Solankhi ran towards the platform without paying much heed to the warning. He tries his best to climb onto the platform. As he could not, Nikam ran to save him and pulled him out. The train was so close that it would have mowed down him for sure.

There’s no doubt that Nikam’s timely courage and presence of mind saved Solankhi’s life but what interesting was that the cop slapped the man to teach him a lesson. A strong message, which remains relevant forever.

The incident though occurred in January 2021, but it’s video has surfaced and has gone viral yet again after it was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on his Twitter handle earlier today.