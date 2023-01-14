TNI Evening News Headlines – January 14, 2023

⏺️One dead, twenty suffered severe injuries in a stampede on the Gopinathpur-Badamba T Bridge in Athagarh, Cuttack during Makara Mela. Several injured shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack.

⏺️ Beautiful art installations at key places in Bhubaneswar depicting the spirit of hockey to cheer Hockey India.

⏺️ Outrage over Jailed Pregnant Woman’s Death in Rayagada; Congress demands Rs 1 Crore compensation, job to husband, and maintenance for the newborn.

⏺️ IMD issue Yellow Warning for dense fog in 10 districts-Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj Jajpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha and Dhenkanal.

⏺️ Dot Fest will be held from January 15 to January 29 at the IDCO Exhibition Ground. 15 platoons police will be deployed for ‘Dot Fest’.

⏺️ CBI conducts raids at office of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi Secretariat.

⏺️ Shraddha Walkar murder case: Autopsy of bones reveals use of ‘saw-like object’ to chop body, says Delhi Police.

⏺️ Former Janata Dal (United) President Sharad Yadav cremated with full state honours at his ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district.

⏺️ Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirms UK to provide Challenger 2 tanks to support Ukraine.