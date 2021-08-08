WATCH: Milkha Singh’s Last Wish & Neeraj Chopra’s Golden Feat

TNI Bureau: ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh who had missed a historic Olympics Medal in Athletics in 1960 Rome Olympics by a whisker, had the last wish to see an Indian winning the Athletics Gold and flying the Tiranga high at the Olympics.

Milkha Singh ji, aapki last wish poori ho gayi hai!!! 😃 “Ye medal mein Milkha Singh Ji ko dedicate karta hu”- Neeraj Chopra The Flying Sikh would be extremely happy and staisfied today… Thank You Neeraj Chopra, this moment will be cherished forever!!! 💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/99S74o1Jm3 — Fit India Movement (@FitIndiaOff) August 7, 2021

His wish was fulfilled when Neeraj Chopra won the Javelin Gold yesterday, but Milkha was not there to witness that glory. Milkha Singh waited for this golden moment for decades, but breathed his last on June 18, 2021, due to Covid complications.