WATCH: Milkha Singh’s Last Wish & Neeraj Chopra’s Golden Feat

Milkha Singh waited for this golden moment for decades, but breathed his last on June 18, 2021, due to Covid complications.

By Sagar Satapathy
Tribute to the Flying Sikh Captain Milkha Singh
TNI Bureau: ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh who had missed a historic Olympics Medal in Athletics in 1960 Rome Olympics by a whisker, had the last wish to see an Indian winning the Athletics Gold and flying the Tiranga high at the Olympics.

His wish was fulfilled when Neeraj Chopra won the Javelin Gold yesterday, but Milkha was not there to witness that glory. Milkha Singh waited for this golden moment for decades, but breathed his last on June 18, 2021, due to Covid complications.

