Want to be the Sports Star of Odisha? Know details here

Insight Bureau: Odisha has a rich resource of talent right from grassroots to urban. Many athletes from the tribal and rural districts of Odisha have risen from very humble backgrounds to become elite athletes.

Several have also brought name and laurels to the state on the international stage, including Dilip Tirkey, Shradhanjali Samantray, Lazarus Barla, Anuradha Biswal, Dutee Chand, Amiya Malick, Deep Grace Ekka, Namita Toppo, Amit Rohit Das, Birendra Lakra and Pramod Bhagat to name a few.

Many are being groomed at the Sports hostels and High-Performance Centres and are doing remarkably well in their disciplines.

Odisha Government has come up with a golden opportunity for everyone in the defined age group to achieve their dreams to excel in sports, Physical Education Teachers (PETs) have been encouraged to register and complement the Sports department’s initiative to identify and nurture the hidden sports talents of the State.

According to official sources, more than 2000 students and close to 900 PETs have already registered so far on the exclusive portal launched for the purpose.

“With this initiative we are aiming to reach 10,000 potential talents. District administrations and DSOs will be playing a key role in this search and collectively we should be able to reach out to a large and wide universe of budding talents. We are also working with Department of School and Mass Education” according to state Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera.

Registration Link- https://portal.sportsodisha.gov.in/Talent/Choose

The last date for registration is 15 January 2022.

Sports has been a priority sector for the Odisha Government and under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha has been at the forefront of sports development and promotion.

The state has over Rs, 1,500 crore worth sports infrastructure projects underway so sports persons can be groomed to reach their highest potential, according to an official release issued on January 3.