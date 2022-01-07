Huge Number of Doctors test Covid Positive in India

Insight Bureau: A large number of healthcare professionals across the country have been infected by the virus amid the latest resurgence of Covid-19 and the outbreak of its highly transmissible Omicron variant, which was first discovered in South Africa last year.

As many as 338 resident doctors from different hospitals have tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) over the last four days in Maharashtra.

Earlier this week, at least 50 doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, went into isolation after some tested positive for Covid-19 and others showed symptoms of the disease. Over 23 doctors of the Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, have also tested positive in the last one week.

In Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi, 45 healthcare workers, including 38 doctors, ended up contracting Covid-19 in the past few days, an ANI report said.

154 doctors and medical staff from Bihar, including 72 from Patna’s Nalanda Medical College and Hospital have tested positive since Sunday, as have nearly 300 from Bengal – including from the Calcutta Medical College Hospital and the NRS Medical College Hospital.

Dozens of doctors have also tested positive in Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, where 35 staff members at Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital were Covid positive on Tuesday. According to news agency PTI, 80 doctors and students at the Rajindra Hospital and Medical College in Punjab’s Patiala have also tested positive.

In Odisha, along with the doctor, a pharmacist and a manager at a private hospital have been infected with the virus. All of them have been kept in isolation as per the existing protocol, said officials on Thursday.

With Covid cases continuing to spike as they are – India reported over 1 lakh new cases in 24 hours this morning. an increase of 28 per cent from the day before – the prospect of a shortage of qualified medical professionals brings back worrying memories of the second wave, when the government had to turn to medical students to treat patients.