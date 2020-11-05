TNI Bureau: It’s Virat Kohli’s Birthday and the star Batsman of India has turned 32 today. An enormous number of wishes pours in for the Cricketer from his fans, fellow cricketers, and celebrities.

Kohli undoubtedly is one of the Best Batsmen in the history of Cricket. With his great performances as a batsman, Virat has proved his worth to the world. He is consistently breaking all the records and setting new records in every match with his mind-blowing performance.

Virat Kohli is not just an amazing cricketer but a humble gentleman too. Time and again, he has been inspiring the youth of India with his dedication towards fitness, his hard work, and passion for his work or with his lifestyle.

He enjoys a huge fan following and love from his admirers. On his birthday today, his fans have been showering him with their love and wishes. Fans have been wishing him on social media from all over India.

Not just his fans but his fellow teammates and cricketers have also sent him some warm wishes through their Social Media Handles. He has received wishes from some great cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Krunal Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, and many more.

Moreover, the Dream 11 IPL, RCB also sent him some sweet wishes through their official twitter handle. His fans also celebrated his Birthday in a different style and stormed the twitter all day long with wishes.

He is trending all over Twitter since morning with various different and unique trends like Happy Birthday Virat Kohli, Happy Birthday Virat, Virat Kohli’s Birthday, Happy Birthday King Kohli, King Kohli, Birthday wishes, Run machine, GOAT, Aggressive Captain, and HBD Virat Kohli.

This much love and respect are really unmatched and hard-earned. Hope to watch Virat playing and leading a lot more matches with the same amount of energy and enthusiasm. Wish to see him making India proud all over the world.

Here’s wishing the Run machine Kohli, a very Happy Birthday. May you have a lot more success, health, love, and prosperity and have a great life ahead.