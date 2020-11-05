No respite for Arnab; Bombay HC refuses Interim Relief

Matter will be heard tomorrow at 3 PM.

By Sagar Satapathy
205

TNI Bureau: In a major setback to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Bombay High Court has refused to grant interim relief to him in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

The court refused to pass an interim order to release Arnab Goswami without hearing the Complainant and Maharashtra Government.

Related Posts

TNI Evening News Headlines – November 5, 2020

New Milestone for ITI Berhampur Sculpture Park

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The bench issued notice to the State and also to the complainant Adnya Naik(daughter of Anvay Naik who died by suicide in 2018). The bench will hear the case at 3 PM tomorrow and pass appropriate orders on the interim relief.

The HC also posted tomorrow a petition filed by Adnya Naik seeking re-investigation of the “A” summary filed in connection with the FIR of her father’s death in which Arnab Goswami was arrested.

Arnab Goswami and other accused Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda were sent to judicial custody till November 18 by the Alibaug Court last night.

Sagar Satapathy 469 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.