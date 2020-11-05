No respite for Arnab; Bombay HC refuses Interim Relief

TNI Bureau: In a major setback to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Bombay High Court has refused to grant interim relief to him in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

The court refused to pass an interim order to release Arnab Goswami without hearing the Complainant and Maharashtra Government.

The bench issued notice to the State and also to the complainant Adnya Naik(daughter of Anvay Naik who died by suicide in 2018). The bench will hear the case at 3 PM tomorrow and pass appropriate orders on the interim relief.

The HC also posted tomorrow a petition filed by Adnya Naik seeking re-investigation of the “A” summary filed in connection with the FIR of her father’s death in which Arnab Goswami was arrested.

Arnab Goswami and other accused Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda were sent to judicial custody till November 18 by the Alibaug Court last night.