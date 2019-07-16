Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Video: Internet salutes CRPF Heroes who saved Kashmiri Girl from River

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau:  In a display of exemplary bravery, two CRPF constables jumped into the strong currents and saved a 14-year-old girl from drowning in a river in Jammu & Kashmir on Monday.

Nageena was rescued from the gushing water by constables MG Naidu and N Upendra of the 176th Battalion of the CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tangmarg town, Baramulla.

The girl was at the stream to wash clothes with other girls when she slipped into the nallah and got carried away by the strong current.

A video of the heroic act was posted on the CRPF’s Twitter account, that went viral on social media afterwards.

TNI Bureau
