Google’s ‘Internet Saathi’ Programme to Empower Women in Punjab, Odisha

TNI Bureau: Google India’s ‘Internet Saathi’ programme which aims to improve digital literacy among women in rural areas has now added two more States — Punjab and Odisha.

Launched as a pilot project in 2015 along with Tata Trusts, ‘Internet Saathi’ programme focuses on educating women how to use the Internet.

The programme aims to train Saathis (friend) in villages that can educate other women from their village in the use of the internet.

The initiative have already benefited over 2.6 crore fellow women in the Country. The programme now reaches 2.6 lakh villages across 18 states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Tripura, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana,Tamil Nadu, Goa, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.