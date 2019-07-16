100-Word Edit: ‘Mo Beach’ Cleanliness Campaign in Puri draws Kudos

Puri Collector Balwant Singh, who took charge soon after Cyclone Fani struck the district, is being hailed for his great efforts to ensure cleanliness across all sea beaches in the district. The ‘Mo Beach’ campaign, which started in June, has been a big hit with the participation of over 2,000 volunteers so far.

The drive has been going on at Puri Sea Beach every Tuesday while it’s being done at other Beaches of the district on 1st and 3rd Tuesdays. All kind of plastic waste, liquor bottles, cans, papers etc. are being cleared by the volunteers, mostly women and youth.