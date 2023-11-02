TNI Bureau: Veteran Journalist Sarat Mishra passed away on Thursday. He breathed his last at the age of 87 years. Sarat Mishra was born in Surada of Ganjam district in 1936.

Mishra started his journalism career started with the Eastern Times group in Cuttack. He was eloquent in English, Odia and Bengali languages.

Mishra was the Founding Editor of the Anupam Bharat. He was also the Editor of The Samaj. After retiring from The Samaj he was working as the editor of Odia Fortnightly magazine ‘Ama Samayara Pratinidhi.’ He also worked as the News Editor of Sambad when it was founded.