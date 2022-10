TNI Bureau: Veteran BJD leader and five-time MLA from Padampur passes away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar at the age of 65.

Bariha was elected to Odisha Assembly on Janata Dal ticket in 1990 and 1995. He was elected on BJD ticket in 2000, 2009 and 2019. In 2019, he had defeated BJP candidate Pradeep Purohit by a margin of 5,734 votes.

Bariha served as a Cabinet Minister in Naveen Patnaik’s Ministry in the past.