Renowned Jeypore Singer Murali Mohapatro dies during Stage Performance

By Sagar Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Renowned Singer of undivided Koraput District, Murali Prasad Mohapatra passed away while performing on stage in Jeypore last night.

Murali Prasad Mohapatra sang various numbers and enthralled the audience during the cultural event Swaro Ghunguro Musical evening.

Just after finishing a few songs, he sat quietly and then collapsed with a heart stroke. He was rushed to the hospital, but declared brought dead.

Murali Mohapatro was working at the Sub Collector Office in Jeypore. He was either 57 or 58. He is survived by his wife and a son.

The entire undivided Koraput District plunged into deep grief at his demise.

