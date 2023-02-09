VD College to be upgraded to VD University from June 1, 2023

TNI Bureau: The Vikram Deb Autonomous College at Jeypore shall be upgraded to Vikram Deb University with effect from 1st June, 2023.

The Higher Education Department of Odisha government issued a notification in this regard Nas siad that the colleges located within the revenue districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur and Rayagada shall be affiliated to the Vikram Deb University with effect from the academic year 2023, starting from the 1st June, 2023.

Earlier, the colleges of the above mentioned revenue districts were affiliated to the Berhampur University.

“The State Government do hereby after territorial jurisdiction of the Berhampur University by excluding the revenue districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur and Rayagada and by including the same in the Vikram Deb University, Jeypore, Koraput and directs the colleges located within the revenue districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur and Rayagada shall disaffiliate from the Berhampur University and be affiliated to the Vikram Deb University with effect from the academic year 2023, starting from the 1st June, 2023,” read a notification of the Higher Education Department.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Vikram Deb Autonomous College at Jeypore shall be upgraded to Vikram Deb University with effect from 1st June, 2023,” it added.

It is to be noted here that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on February 2,2023 approved the upgradation of Vikram Deb Autonomous College to an affiliated University.

A day later, he he attended the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the college at Jeypore.