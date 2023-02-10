Naba Das Murder Case: Gopal Das to undergo Narco Test today

TNI Bureau: The Narco Test of the Naba Das murder case accused Gopal Krishna Das will be conducted today after detailed medical examination of the accused.

Gopal Das’ Narco test will be conducted at State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFSS) in Gandhi Nagar of Gujarat.

Earlier yesterday, Gopal’s first round of the polygraph test was also done in the presence of Odisha Crime Brach officials.

An 8-member team led by the Investigation Officer (IO) DSP Ramesh Chandra Dora OPS is in Gandhi Nagar for Gopal’s Narco and polygraph tests.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Crime Branch team, which is probing the sensational murder case, is also verifying and analyzing the financial transaction of the accused and his family matters. They are also scrutinizing and analyzing documents and evidences to ascertain the motive of the murder.