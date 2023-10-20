US Intelligence estimates Gaza Hospital Death Toll at 100-300

TNI Bureau: The death toll of the people killed in the strike at the Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza on Tuesday is likely to be 100 to 300, the US intelligence estimated, according to excerpts of a document seen Thursday by AFP.

As per the assessment of the US intelligence, provided to AFP by a Capitol Hill source, estimated the number of deaths in the incident is between 100 and 300, which is far fewer than the nearly 500 deaths as claimed by the health authorities in the Hamas-ruled enclave.

“We are still assessing the likely casualty figures and our assessment may evolve, but this death toll still reflects a staggering loss of life,” the document said.

“The United States takes seriously the deaths of all civilians, and is working intensively to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” the document added.

The unclaimed airstrike, that occurred at around 1700 GMT Tuesday at Christian-run Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza City, had sparked a strong criticism from the world leaders. Besides, a blamegame had started between Israel and Palestine.

Gaza officials had alleged that at least 471 people were killed and more than 300 were wounded due to the blast. On the other hand, Israel had released a video claiming Palestine’s misfiring.