Private Bus Strike in Odisha put on HOLD till October 31

TNI Bureau: Hours after its successful talk with the State government, the Odisha Bus Owners’ Association (AOPBOA) put its bus strike on hold till October 31. The bus services will resume and function normally with immediate effect.

Association’s secretary Debendra Sahu informed that the private buses will ply from tonight as the meeting with the State Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu and officials of the department ended successfully.

The State Transport Minister will chair another meeting on October 26 to discuss our demands.

Notably, the private bus owners’ grievances stem from their claims that the introduction of the LAccMI scheme and Mo Bus services has adversely impacted their livelihoods.